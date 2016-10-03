Jury finds Fargo man guilty of rape in 2015 assault

FARGO—A Cass County District Court jury has found a 25-year-old Fargo man guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at his apartment in September 2015.

In addition to finding Michael A. Truelove guilty of gross sexual imposition, the jury found him guilty of terrorizing, interfering with a telephone during an emergency call and aggravated assault.

The charges state Truelove forced sexual contact on the woman and told her he was going to killer her while he strangled her.

They also state he tried to stop her when she used a phone to call for help.

A sentencing hearing hasn't been scheduled.

The gross sexual imposition charge is a Class AA felony, the most serious charge someone can face in North Dakota. It carries a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

In a separate case, Truelove pleaded guilty in March to a charge of disorderly conduct, which was reduced from a misdemeanor sexual assault charge.

In that case, a woman told authorities Truelove tried to touch her under her shirt and she repeatedly pushed his hand away and told him to stop, court documents state.

The woman said Truelove ultimately touched her breasts under her shirt and touched her groin over her pants. She said Truelove eventually stopped after she yelled at him, court documents state.

Truelove was sentenced to 30 days in jail on the disorderly conduct charge.