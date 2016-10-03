MOORHEAD -- Two people are charged in Clay County District Court in connection with a robbery and shooting that occurred at a Moorhead residence on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

According to a Police Department report and court documents:

Moorhead police were called to a residence in the 800 block of Second Avenue South about 5:40 a.m. on Sept. 27.

A resident told police that a man and a woman came to his home and the man fired a shotgun into a wall before leaving.

The resident said he earlier told the woman that he had methamphetamine in his home in an attempt to get her to come over, but he denied actually having methamphetamine.

He said the man with the shotgun demanded drugs before discharging the gun and leaving.

An investigation lead to the identification of two suspects, Christopher A. Martell, 22, and Shantel L. McGuire, 23, who now face a variety of charges, including first-degree aggravated robbery and conspiracy charges.

Martell also faces a charge of second-degree assault.

McGuire was arrested after the investigation led police to find her vehicle.

The court set conditions for release at $50,000 bond with conditions or $75,000 bond without conditions.

Moorhead police said Monday, Oct. 3, that Martell was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 1, by the Glendive (Mont.) Police Department and is being held in Montana pending extradition to Moorhead.

The shotgun used in the robbery attempt has been recovered, Moorhead police said.