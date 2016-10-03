Search
    New York attorney general orders Trump Foundation to stop soliciting in state

    By Reuters Media Today at 1:10 p.m.
    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at the "Retired American Warriors" conference during a campaign stop in Herndon, Virginia, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

    WASHINGTON - The New York attorney general has served the Trump Foundation with a cease and desist order that requires it to stop fundraising in New York, alleging it is not properly registered in the state.

    "The failure immediately to discontinue solicitation and to file information and reports ... with the Charities Bureau shall be deemed to be a continuing fraud upon the people of the state of New York," according to a letter dated Sept. 30 that the attorney general's office posted online.

