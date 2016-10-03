Moorhead Public Service marks Public Power Week

Moorhead Public Service is celebrating Public Power Week Oct. 2-8 with more than 2,000 other community-owned, not-for-profit electric utilities nationally.

The public is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Tuesday, Oct. 4: Ribbon-cutting ceremony, 4:30 p.m., at MPS’ Capture The Sun community solar project (Phase 2), 2200 28th St. N., between MPS’ existing wind turbines.

Ribbon-cutting/open house/cookout at MPS’ new high service pumping station, 5 to 6:30 p.m., 307 Highway 75 N.