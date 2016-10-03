Roers Chili Feed for United Way Oct. 4

The 7th annual Roers Keller Williams Chili Feed for United Way will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Roers Companies, 200 45th St. S., Suite 1, Fargo.

For a free-will donation, attendees can sample 50 types of chili. Meals include chili fixings, cornbread and desserts. Celebrity chili cooks include Minnesota State University Moorhead President Anne Blackhurst and North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani.

More than 900 people attended last year, raising over $35,000 for the United Way. This year, the goal is to raise more than $40,000.