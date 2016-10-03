Second man charged in Moorhead armed robbery

MOORHEAD—A second man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery of a Moorhead residence that began with a burglary attempt on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

According to information provided by Moorhead police and court documents filed in the case:

Police initially arrested Robert E. Lucas, 26, of Moorhead, following the incident, which occurred around the noon hour on Sept. 27 when a homeowner returned home in the 2100 block of 17th Street South and interrupted a a male burglarizing his house.

The homeowner chased the male as the suspect ran from the residence, but stopped when the suspect pointed a handgun at him.

The suspect got away in a car, but police later arrested Lucas as a suspect and he was charged in Clay County District Court with burglary and robbery.

Lucas is being held in the Clay County Jail.

On Friday, Sept. 30, a Fargo man, Brandon J. Jacobson, 19, was arrested in Fargo in connection with the case and was being held in the Cass County Jail on Monday pending extradition to Clay County, where he faces charges of conspiracy to commit burglary and aiding and abetting burglary.

Lucas told investigators that Jacobson drove him to the residence involved, according to court documents.

Lucas said entered the home and gathered up items to take, including a semiautomatic pistol.

He denied pointing the gun at anyone and said he gave the gun and an Xbox that was taken in the burglary to Jacobson.