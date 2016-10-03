North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani delivers the State of the University address Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Festival Hall on the NDSU campus.Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO — An independent investigator has concluded that North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani did not violate any State Board of Higher Education policies in his controversial handling of media rules for athletics coverage, though his communication and decision-making could have been better.

The investigator, Kansas attorney Kathy Perkins, found that Bresciani did not lie when he said he did not know about the media guidelines before they were issued July 29, according to a report released Monday, Oct. 3.

A Board of Higher Education committee voted unanimously in August to retain an independent investigator to investigate the matter — a move that Bresciani welcomed.

The media guidelines were announced July 29 and rescinded by Bresciani on Aug. 2. They would have restricted the access of news outlets that did not have contracts with NDSU to broadcast football and basketball games.

KVLY-TV won the football contract, Midco Sports Network won the basketball contract and Radio FM Media won the radio contract for both sports. Forum Communications Co., which owns The Forum and WDAY-TV, took part in the bidding but did not win a contract.

Text messages between Bresciani and athletic department officials showed that Bresciani at first supported efforts to defend the media rules and mocked those critical of them, striking a tone that seemed inconsistent with his Aug. 2 public statement that he was "profoundly disappointed when I learned the facts about this issue."

Later in an email, Bresciani attempted to clarify what he meant in that statement. "It appears that this comment has been interpreted to mean that I was disappointed in the new guidelines, when in fact, I was disappointed in the process," he wrote.

In June, the board delayed taking action on Bresciani's contract until this fall, asking him to improve his performance in certain areas, including communication. Board Chairwoman Kathleen Neset previously said the way Bresciani handled the media rules controversy was similar to previous communication issues cited by the board in delaying his contract extension.