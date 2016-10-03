Authorities identify West Fargo woman who died in crash

PETERSBURG, N.D.—The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the identity of a 71-year-old West Fargo woman who died in a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 2 in Petersburg Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2.

According to the Highway Patrol, the crash happened about 3:45 p.m. Sunday when a Plymouth Voyager driven by Malik Yahaya of East Grand Forks, Minn., left the roadway and vaulted over a median crossover before entering the westbound lanes of traffic, where it collided head-on with a Honda Civic driven by Sharon Esch, 71, of West Fargo.

Esch died at the scene about 45 miles west of Grand Forks.

Yahaya was taken by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and airbags deployed. The crash remains under investigation.