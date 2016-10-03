WASHINGTON — Doris Rixe didn't feel like anything special before she went on the WDAY Honor Flight. She felt differently by the time she and 95 other veterans headed back to Hector International Airport after two days of non-stop touring in the nation's capital.

"The most amazing part was all the people at the Dulles airport when we got off the plane. All those people lined up and cheering for us, waving flags. That's been the most amazing thing," Rixe said Monday, Oct. 3. "It was just unbelievable, people after people after people on a Sunday morning. They gave up their Sunday for us."

It was something Rixe never expected. She shook her head and smiled while sitting in her wheelchair at the World War II Memorial on a postcard day on the National Mall. There was barely a cloud in the sky and the bright sun pushed the temperature into the mid-70s. Nearby was the Washington Monument. At the other end of the reflecting pool was the Lincoln Memorial.

Rixe had just posed for a group photo with the other veterans on the seventh WDAY Honor Flight on the warm concrete of the memorial. Now she found a spot in the shade to talk for a few moments with a curious onlooker.

Doris is still sharp and talkative and remembers things clearly from nearly 75 years ago. She laughs a lot. She is 93 years young and one of a handful of World War II veterans who made this Honor Flight trip.

The Wheaton, Minn., resident remembers enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1942 after graduating from high school and being "terrified."

"I was scared to death to leave home. I just felt I had to do it and I wanted to do it ... so I did it," she said. "I had never been out of Wheaton, never been to a big city, never been on a train and the next thing I knew I was in New York City. My basic training was at Hunter College in the Bronx and I can remember going past Yankee Stadium going, 'Oh, so there's Yankee Stadium.' It was quite a change, but I had to do it."

Why?

"Because President Roosevelt said we all had to do our part and he was right. We all had to do something and so I did my part. We all did."

After basic training, Doris shipped out to Portsmouth, Va., where she worked in the mess hall, cooking and serving food to the troops.

As she made her way around the D.C. monuments and museums — Monday was a day for the National Archives, World War II Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Memorial — Doris was astounded by the number of people who shook her hand and thanked her for her service. It's one of the cool things about Honor Flights — people go out of their way to say thanks.

"Everybody says 'thank you,'" she said. "What did I do to deserve it? It was something a lot of people did. We felt like we had to do it and did. We just did it. It wasn't anything we thought of at the time."

Doris was surprised by something else on the trip. Two of her four children met her unexpectedly. Son Fred Rixe of Kennewick, Wash., and daughter Donna Morrison of Phoenix greeted Doris when she got off a bus Sunday at Arlington National Cemetery. Spending two days with her mother was educational for Donna.

"These things are not something she ever talked about," Donna said, echoing the sentiment of many children of parents who served in World War II. "We knew she spent some time in the service, but I didn't know very much about it. I've actually learned more this weekend being around her with people asking her questions."

There were only nine World War II veterans on this Honor Flight, the lowest number since WDAY began them in 2007. Longtime volunteer Tracy Briggs said the first four Honor Flights were filled with all World War II vets, but the last three have seen a decline. That matches the national trend. Of the 16.1 million Americans who served in World War II, it's estimated only about 800,000 remain.

World War II veterans are mostly in their 90s, like Doris. Time is taking them from us. Korean War vets made up the bulk of this Honor Flight.

Doris is showing no signs of slowing down. She moved back to Wheaton after the war and has been there ever since, retiring years ago from a longtime job with St. John's Lutheran Church. She still volunteers at the Wheaton Community Center and is a board member of the Wheaton Senior Citizens Club.

"I'm as busy as ever," she said. "I'm still working. I run the diner for the Senior Citizens Club. I still wash the dishes. It helps them out. I walk slow, take my time. There's no hurry. I'm just happy to be helping."

All these years after Franklin Roosevelt asked Americans to do their part, Doris Rixe is still doing hers. She deserves all the cheers she received on the Honor Flight.