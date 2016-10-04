Video: West Fargo school bus involved in morning crash

Emergency personnel work the scene of a school bus accident on 9th Street East and Main Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, in West Fargo. David Samson / The Forum

Emergency personnel work the scene of a school bus accident on 9th Street East and Main Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, in West Fargo. David Samson / The Forum

WEST FARGO – A multi-vehicle crash here Tuesday morning, Oct. 4, included a West Fargo school bus, but an officer on scene said there didn’t appear to be any injuries.

The crash occurred at the corner of 9th Street East and Main Avenue around 7:30 a.m., when the bus was westbound on Main and attempted to turn left on 9th Street East. The bus then collided with another vehicle and crossed the median, where it then collided with at least one other vehicle, according to a West Fargo Police officer on the scene.

As many as five or more vehicles may have been damaged during the incident.

The bus was carrying 10-12 children who were on their way to Lodoen Kindergarten Center and L.E. Berger Elementary, said Heather Konschak, community relations coordinator for the West Fargo School District.

She said no one on the bus was injured and the children were on their way to class again by about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.

While waiting for backup transportation, the children spent about an hour in a nearby Casey’s General Store where they were served donuts.

One of the drivers involved in the crash, Nicki Johnson, said she was on her way to work and was approaching the intersection when she saw the bus collide with a van before continuing on through the intersection and colliding with a number of other vehicles before coming to a stop.

She said it wasn’t clear what caused the incident.

Traffic through the intersection had returned to normal by around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.