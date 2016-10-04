Actor Ben Stiller reveals prostate cancer battle

Actor Ben Stiller arrives for the European premiere of "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb" at Leicester Square in London December 15, 2014.

LOS ANGELES - Ben Stiller announced on Tuesday, during an interview on the Howard Stern Show, that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago when he was 48.

The actor opened up about how he was able to detect and treat the cancer.

"It came out of the blue for me," Stiller said. "I had no idea."

Stiller took part in the interview to help spread awareness, and talk about the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) -- a blood test used to measure protein levels, which can identify prostate cancer