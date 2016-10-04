West Fargo gets grant to hire police officer

West Fargo police will receive a $125,000 grant and the Grand Forks Police Department will get a $500,000 federal grant, U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D. said in a statement.

Grand Forks will hire four new officers and West Fargo will hire one.

The funds come from the U.S Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program Awards that assist state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies hire law enforcement officers to prevent crime and keep communities safe through new or continuing community policing initiatives.

"Maintaining a robust law enforcement presence is a critical part of making sure officers can respond at a moment's notice to keep North Dakota communities safe," said Heitkamp in a release. "Our peace officers face tough and increasing challenges every day — yet they continue to take the time to develop a deep relationship of trust and understanding with the neighborhoods and cities they protect. "