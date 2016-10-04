34-year-old man dies in ND farming accident

Officers responded at 6:12 a.m. Monday to the 4400 block of 32nd Avenue Northeast, or about 10 miles north of Niagara, where a 34-year-old man was found dead near the header of a combine in a field, Grand Forks Sheriff's Lt. Gary Grove said Tuesday.

The man's body was sent to the Grand Forks County Coroner's office for an autopsy. Though the cause of death has not been determined, the fatality likely was associated with a mechanical issue, Grove said.

The Sheriff's Department did not identify the victim, who was from rural Nelson County.

Niagara is about 40 miles south of Grand Forks.