Art of Freedom show slated Oct. 6

FARGO – Freedom Resource Center for Independent Living will host the fourth annual Art of Freedom from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Dakota Medical Foundation, 4141 28th Ave. S., Fargo.

The event showcases the talents of over 60 new, emerging and experienced artists, many of whom have disabilities. It features various forms of art on display, food and music. Many silent auction items will be available for bid.

Admission is free and the event is open to the public. For more information, call (800) 450-0459.