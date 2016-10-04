Assistant Attorney General Paul Swedlund, left, defense attorney Chris Nipe, center, and defense attorney Doug Dailey, right, talk after a South Dakota Supreme Court hearing regarding Maricela Diaz on Monday at the Johnson Fine Arts Center in Aberdeen. (Jake Shama/Forum News Service)

Doug Dailey, standing left, appeals Maricela Diaz's sentence to the South Dakota Supreme Court on Tuesday at the Johnson Fine Arts Center in Aberdeen. Chris Nipe, seated left, also defended Diaz. (Jake Shama/Forum News Service)

Maricela Diaz is escorted out of the Hanson County Courthouse by Hanson County Sheriff Randy Bartlett after being sentenced for 80 years on Friday afternoon in Alexandria. Diaz was found guilty in January for the murder and kidnapping of Jasmine Guevara that occurred in 2009.. (Matt Gade/Republic)

ABERDEEN — Attorneys representing a Mitchell woman appealed her 80-year prison sentence to the state Supreme Court on Monday, saying the punishment was too harsh for a 15-year-old who was abused and influenced by her older boyfriend at the time of the killing..

On Jan. 15, 2015, Maricela Diaz of Mitchell was sentenced to 80 years in prison for the murder of Jasmine Guevara in November 2009 by locking Guevara in a vehicle and setting it on fire, alongside Diaz's boyfriend, Alexander Salgado.

Monday's appeal was the second time Diaz's case has been brought before the state's highest court. In May 2014, the justices ruled Diaz's confession to killing Guevara could be used in court. The circuit court said the confession was inadmissible because a law enforcement officer misread Diaz her Miranda rights, but the Supreme Court decision allowed the confession to be used during trial.

The Supreme Court will consider Monday's oral arguments and make a decision in the coming months.

Mitchell attorneys Chris Nipe and Doug Dailey delivered arguments on Diaz's behalf Monday to the South Dakota Supreme Court at the Johnson Fine Arts Center on the Northern State University campus in Aberdeen, appealing the following issues:

-Whether the juvenile court abused its discretion when it transferred Diaz's case to adult court.

-Whether the circuit court abused its discretion when it denied Diaz a new transfer hearing in light of newly discovered evidence related to the state's expert.

-Whether this court should reconsider its early decision in holding Diaz's statements to law enforcement were admissible.

-Whether the circuit court erred when it failed to instruct the jury with a full and correct statement of the law regarding the effects of physical and sexual abuse on a juvenile's perception of imminent fear.

-Whether the circuit court abused its discretion when it sentenced Diaz to 80 years with no time suspended.

-Whether the circuit court's sentence is grossly disproportionate in violation of the Eighth Amendment.

-And whether the circuit court sentenced Diaz to an illegal sentence because 80 years is a de facto life sentence.

Nipe said prosecutors blamed Diaz, now 22 years old, for pursuing a relationship with Salgado, who was in his 20s on the day of the murder, which was inappropriate to use as an aggravating factor.

"I don't think that if the defendant cannot use it as a shield, then the prosecutor or a trial court cannot use it as a sword against a defendant," Nipe said.

Instead, the defense attorneys said Salgado was the primary influence that led Diaz to commit the offense.

Nipe also argued the court failed to recognize mitigating factors, factors that could reduce the severity of a sentence, during sentencing. Nipe quoted the court as calling the incident "a cautionary reminder of the harm and damage that can come about by reckless adolescent behavior," but while this kind of behavior is supposed to be treated as mitigating, Nipe said it was seemingly applied as an aggravating factor, which makes a sentence more severe.

Dailey then argued children must be treated differently than adults, as they are more easily influenced and prone to reckless behavior, therefore, Diaz should not have been tried as an adult.

"The law, they treat juveniles differently all across the board with the exception of in these types of situations when a juvenile offender is ultimately transferred to an adult court," Dailey said. "We are asking the court to impose a legal standard here because it's fundamental, in our opinion, to society to recognize that juveniles are different from the rest of us and should not be held to the same standard of care as adults."

Assistant Attorney General Paul Swedlund represented the state and said the sentence was fair because Diaz could have removed herself from the situation but instead went to great lengths to be near Salgado.

"He wasn't the sole influence that caused her to go astray," Swedlund said. "She's attracted to him by virtue of how dangerous he is because she is herself a bad person already."

Furthermore, Swedlund argued Diaz suffers from a severe anti-social disorder and quoted a psychiatrist as saying Diaz cannot be properly treated and rehabilitated in the juvenile system.

Because of Diaz's behavior, Swedlund said she was not ready to return to her community and be a functioning member of society.

"Society's interest and the public safety's interest is also a consideration, and Diaz, at this point, is not ready to enter society," Swedlund said. "She is not cured of her anti-social behavior once she turned 21."

Diaz will be eligible for parole after serving 40 years, when she is 55. Because that date is within Diaz's life expectancy, Swedlund said the court's decision was legal, and she was not given a life sentence, though the defense argued parole is not a right and should not be considered in determining the legality of sentencing a juvenile to life in prison.

The Supreme Court has not made a decision, but if the appeal is approved, it is unclear if Diaz will be resentenced, offered a new trial or if another action will be taken.