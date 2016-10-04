Bethany Grace Pointe is a new 58-unit independent living senior apartment complex on the Bethany on 42nd campus, 4255 30th Ave. S., Fargo.Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO—Sinks that were a half-inch too high and an incorrect type of handrail caused a move-in delay for several residents of a new senior apartment complex here.

Bethany Grace Pointe, a 58-unit independent-living apartment building for people 55 and older on the Bethany on 42nd campus, 4255 30th Ave. S., was supposed to get a temporary certificate of occupancy Thursday, Sept. 29, that would allow tenants of rented units to move in.

CEO Shawn Stuhaug said that didn't happen because of minor issues that included sinks and handrails, a delay that prompted general contractor Roers Construction to fix the issues.

A partial certificate of occupancy for those 24 rented units was granted Tuesday, Oct. 4, meaning tenants could begin living there that day even though most weren't scheduled to move in until Wednesday, Oct. 5, or later, Stuhaug said.

He praised Roers for doing a good job, including getting furnished suites at My Place Hotel in Fargo for the past couple of days for the nine people affected by the delay.

Even with the delay, Stuhaug said tenants or their moving companies were able to move items into the apartments.

Several would-be tenants live in other Bethany Retirement Living facilities and were able to stay put for a few extra days, he said.

"So really it was no inconvenience for them, and we just gave them the time for free," he said. "It's typical stuff that happens with most projects around here."

Affected tenants can stay in their hotel suites through Friday, Oct. 7, so they won't have to rush to move, Stuhaug said.

Bethany Grace Pointe is the last development on the 10-acre Bethany on 42nd campus, which also offers transitional care, skilled care and assisted-living options.