Due to state budget cuts that meant reducing positions, East Central Judicial District Judge Frank Racek is working on shifting the work loads of judges in Cass County's court system.Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO — Throughout North Dakota's court system, officials are looking to eliminate about 40 district court positions, including the two judicial referees based here.

If Fargo loses referees Scott Griffeth and Susan Solheim, the result would be longer waits for civil trials and a 20 percent jump in the caseload of the nine district judges who would take over the referees' cases, said Frank Racek, presiding judge in the East Central Judicial District.

Because the Cass County Jail is operating at capacity, Racek said, criminal trials can't be delayed; otherwise, the jail may overflow. "We just don't have any margin for error there," he said, adding that cutting the referees could also lead to longer waits for judges' orders and opinions.

Judicial referees, also known as magistrates, fill the role of judges in juvenile, child support, paternity, foster care, small claims and traffic cases.

Along with referees, the East Central Judicial District, which covers Cass, Steele and Traill counties, could lose a court reporter and a law clerk, Court Administrator Rod Olson said. Additionally, Cass County could lose a juvenile probation officer and a deputy clerk of court, he said.

Racek said court staff were made aware of the potential cuts, which would go into effect in July, but no specific employees have been told they're losing their jobs. "Of course, when you only have two referees, and you say two positions have been proposed to be eliminated, that's a little more personal," he said.

Solheim declined to comment, and Griffeth did not return a message left at his office. Racek said he and Olson tried to spread the potential job cuts around various positions in the district.

"It's not anything we're choosing to do," the judge said. "It's picking among bad choices."

The proposed cuts follow Gov. Jack Dalrymple's call for state agencies to slash 10 percent from their budgets amid a drop in tax revenues due to slumping oil and farm commodity prices. The state Supreme Court has asked the court system's four administrative units to each submit budget proposals aimed at the 10 percent mark.

Because so much of the court system's budget consists of salaries, Olson said, most of the proposed cuts must come through staff reductions. The salary for a judicial referee in North Dakota, including benefits, is $150,264.

While eliminating Fargo's referees is not certain, the referee position in Bottineau and the one in Grand Forks will be gone at year's end as a result of cuts legislators made during a special session in August, said State Court Administrator Sally Holewa.

In Grand Forks, losing the referee position means judges won't have time to administer drug court, which is no longer accepting applications. Racek said Fargo will not be shuttering its adult or juvenile drug courts.

If Fargo's referees lose their jobs, Holewa said, the state would be left with one referee in Minot and two in Bismarck — three positions that are not slated to be cut. Though, she said, which positions will be trimmed has not been finalized.

Overall, the state court system is trying to cut $10.8 million from its $108 million budget, which would include eliminating 14 to 15 percent of district court employees, Holewa said. The system plans to submit its new budget to the governor and the Legislative Council by Nov. 15, she said.