Mayors Chad Olson (Dilworth) from left, Del Rae Williams (Moorhead) Tim Mahoney (Fargo) and Rich Mattern (West Fargo) appear Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, in Fargo City Hall to talk bout federal funding for the F-M Area Diversion Project.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

FARGO — Though Minnesota regulators have rejected a permit for the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion, Cass County and Fargo city voters will still be asked in next month's election to extend 1½ cents in existing sales taxes for more than a half century to help pay for the in-limbo project.

Mayor Tim Mahoney and County Commission Chairwoman Mary Scherling have both said they don't see any point in delaying the ballot measure because they believe the $2.2 billion project is essential for public safety.

Mahoney said he considered the vote a referendum on the diversion project.

"We need people to stand up and be counted. A strong vote by our people in favor of this will say 'We want permanent flood protection.' So if you want permanent flood protection, you say 'yes,' you extend the tax. I would see it more as a statement by the community," he said.

On Monday, Oct. 3, Minnesota's Department of Natural Resources denied a permit for a dam designed to reduce flow into the diversion channel to a manageable level, citing a number of issues. One of the DNR's reasons for rejecting the permit is its claim that dikes paired with emergency measures, such as the sandbags and clay levees used in 2009, are adequate to fight future floods.

Scherling, interviewed Tuesday Oct. 4, echoed Mahoney in calling that idea "ridiculous." The 2009 flood caused schools to shut down and forced the entire city to mobilize, she said. She knew of one man who died from a heart attack while stacking sandbags, she said.

The three existing half-cent flood-control sales taxes won't expire until 2028, 2031 and 2032, and that won't change if voters refuse to extend them further.

Scherling said if voters do agree to an extension and the diversion project can't be salvaged, the language of the ballot measure would require the taxes to end.

A close vote

But convincing voters could still be a hard sell given the uncertainty created by the DNR's permit denial. Even before that news, Diversion Authority officials had expressed concern that voters have become complacent after so many years without major flooding. They noted also that many have moved to the area since those flood years who haven't experienced the desperation of a flood fight.

In June 2009, fresh from fighting the worst flood in Fargo's history, 91 percent of city voters agreed to a half-cent sales tax.

In 2012, 60.3 percent agreed to another half-cent sales tax, only 63 votes away from a failure because city sales taxes require a 60-percent supermajority vote to pass. Most of the precincts where more there were more than 60 percent were south of Interstate 94, which is the most flood-prone area in the city.

County voters were also divided geographically when 64 percent voted in 2010 on the third half-cent sales tax. Most of the support came from Fargo and West Fargo, while surrounding communities were opposed. County sales taxes only require a 50-percent majority.

Scherling said she's confident that once voters understand the situation, they'll agree to the sales tax. The challenge the project has faced since the beginning, however, is that it's very complex and that can overwhelm voters, she said.

If memories of sandbagging and watching for leaks around the clock don't convince voters, she said she hopes threat of higher flood insurance rates will.

Crucial financing

Of the $2.2 billion estimated cost of the project, the Diversion Authority, which includes the city and county, expects to pay about half. But without an extension, the three flood-control sales taxes would expire before they could raise that much.

The ballot measures call for extending the sales taxes until 2084, but city and county officials say they would end them decades earlier if there's enough revenue to pay off all debts.

Asked why the city and county couldn't delay the tax vote until some understanding could be reached with the DNR, Scherling said the sales tax is needed to convince investors to buy bonds to finance the project.

Mahoney said it's critical the Diversion Authority start as soon as possible to prevent construction costs from escalating further.

Though the Diversion Authority can use special assessments, its authority to do so maxes out at $750 million. So extended sales taxes are the only source of revenue large enough to pay for the local share of the project. Plus, diversion officials have said they only plan to use the special assessments, which cover the entire metro area, to help secure better rates on financing.

The DNR's findings of fact obliquely referenced the pending vote, noting that while a sales tax is one of the ways the Diversion Authority could pay for mitigation, ongoing operation and maintenance, neither that revenue stream nor any other has been secured for those costs.

While the DNR said Monday the permit denial means the diversion project can't proceed, Mahoney has said he doesn't expect Minnesota's decision to impact the project's construction schedule.

Groundbreaking on the diversion had been expected to begin yet this fall, Diversion Authority officials said earlier this year.