Central Cass bond referendum passes

CASSELTON, N.D. — The Central Cass School District received more than the 60 percent necessary votes in its third attempt to pass a bond referendum for school upgrades.

On Tuesday, 61.93 percent of voters approved an $18 million bond referendum that will help pay for $26 million in improvements to district buildings. Plans involve building a new elementary school; tearing down parts of the old middle school and high school; remodeling some older classrooms to expand the middle school; and adding a fine arts wing, music classrooms and auxiliary spaces.

There were 1,366 votes tallied Tuesday night; 846 in favor and 520 against the referendum, said Superintendent Morgan Forness. Seven absentee ballots still need to be counted, but even if those votes are against the project, the district will have achieved the required 60 percent to pass the referendum.

A planned auditorium/theater space that will also be available for community use was one of the reasons for the referendum passing, he said.

"We're pretty pleased with the outcome," Forness said. "The community stepped up to the plate and spoke with a good percentage of their votes."

The design phase of the project will begin immediately and is expected to be complete in four months. Bids are expected to go out in late March, with construction starting at the end of May, he said. The elementary school will be the first phase of the projects, with expected completion in fall 2018, followed by the theater, gym and fitness lab in 2019.