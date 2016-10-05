Two injured in head-on crash in central Minnesota
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - First responders were called to a head-on crash near the intersection of Highway 29 North and Prairie Road near Alexandria about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Scanner traffic indicated that extrication was needed at the scene and that there were two injuries, one minor.
The two vehicles involved in the crash were a white Chevy Impala and a red Jeep Wrangler.
Responding to the scene were the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, North Ambulance, the Carlos Fire Department and the Carlos First Responders.