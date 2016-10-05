This is a rendering of the inlet structure near Horace, N.D., looking downstream from the dam. / Image credit: Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority.

FARGO — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reiterated its commitment to the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion despite Minnesota regulators' denial of a permit for a Red River dam .

"Public safety is the Corps' main concern, and more than 230,000 people live and work in the Fargo-Moorhead communities," the agency said in a news release Wednesday, Oct. 5. "A failed flood fight in the metro area could result in the loss of human life, $10 billion in damages and put thousands of Minnesotans and North Dakotans out of work."

The agency said it plans to award its first contract later this month for an inlet structure for the dam, which would reduce the flow into the diversion channel to a manageable level.

Heeding the concerns of upstream property owners, Gov. Mark Dayton has consistently opposed the $2.2 billion project and, on Monday, Oct. 3, the state Department of Natural Resources refused to allow construction of a dam. One of the arguments is that emergency measures used during the 2009 flood, paired with new dikes, should be enough to protect Fargo-Moorhead.

"Sandbagging should not be viewed as a long-term solution for any community and certainly not for the Fargo-Moorhead metropolitan area, where the Red River of the North has exceeded flood stage in 51 of the past 113 years," Col. Sam Calkins, St. Paul District commander, said the news release. "The potential loss of life and economic devastation that would result from a failure of emergency measures are not acceptable risks."

He's echoing complaints from Diversion Authority officials, such as Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and Cass County Commission Chairwoman Mary Scherling, that it's "ridiculous" to expect their residents to keep fighting floods with sandbags.

Mahoney and Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams, also a member of the Diversion Authority, suggested that the corps might assert its immunity from state regulations.

Corps officials have avoided saying this explicitly, but the agency said in the Wednesday news release that: "The Corps did not apply for this permit and is not a party to the determination issued by the Minnesota DNR. However, the agency is committed to continue working with Minnesota to address remaining concerns. Further, the Corps is committed to continue working with both states and local partners to address the concerns of all stakeholders and to ensure the project is completed in a safe, environmentally sound manner."