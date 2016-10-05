Sanford offers flu vaccine clinics in Fargo

FARGO — Sanford Health is offering seasonal influenza vaccinations to adults and children at flu vaccine clinics from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 18, 25 and Nov. 1 at Sanford Southpointe Clinic, 2400 32nd Ave. S., Fargo. No appointment is needed.

All ages are welcome during any of the clinic dates. Due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation, the nasal mist flu vaccine will not be offered.

Flu vaccine clinics are also scheduled at Sanford locations outside of Fargo-Moorhead. To view all dates and times, visit sanfordhealth.org, keyword: Fargo Flu.

Everyone ages 6 months and older should get a flu vaccination annually to reduce the risk of becoming ill with influenza or transmitting it to others, Sanford Health said in a news release. Certain groups are at higher risk and are strongly recommended to receive the vaccination:

• All children ages 6 months and older.

• Pregnant women and anyone who becomes pregnant during the flu season.

• People 50 years and older.

• Adults and children with certain chronic conditions.

To prevent transmission to high-risk populations, vaccination is also recommended for:

• Health care workers.

• Caregivers of children less than 6 months of age and adults over age 50.

• Adults and children who live with children less than 6 months of age.

• Adults and children who live with or care for persons with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe complications from influenza.