VALLEY CITY, N.D.—A police lieutenant who resigned here in July in the face of a second internal investigation against him was accused of having sex in a squad car and in the department's evidence room, authorities say.

The allegations against Lt. David Swenson couldn't be proven or disproven, Police Chief Fred Thompson said in a press conference Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Just hours after he learned of the complaint, Swenson resigned on July 7. After resigning, Swenson declined to participate in the internal probe, the chief said. And the woman who made the accusations, a Valley City resident at the time who is now believed to be living abroad, couldn't be reached for a follow-up interview, he said.

Thompson said his major concern was the possible impact on the integrity of the evidence room, but he personally inspected more than 1,800 items and didn't find any that had been disturbed.

The investigation into the sex claims followed an earlier investigation, completed in late June, into Swenson's work hours.

According to a 61-page report obtained by The Forum, the Valley City Police Department's internal investigation found Swenson logged 4,254.25 hours during calendar year 2015. That works out to nearly 11.7 hours per day, if a person worked each of the year's 365 days.

For the Valley City Police Department, Swenson logged about 2,100 hours of regular time, including nearly 330 hours of vacation time, as well as 350 hours of overtime and 280 hours of grand overtime. He also worked more than 1,500 hours for Barnes County as the director of the Community Service Program.

In the report, Thompson said a spreadsheet analysis found Swenson's hours worked for the two entities did not overlap despite more than 20 instances where payroll records indicated Swenson had been paid 20 or more hours in a given day.

Only five of those days were actually 20-plus hour days on the job, with the rest of the hours on other days accounted for with vacation time used, the report stated.

