FARGO—A man charged in Clay County District Court with killing a woman and setting a house on fire in Moorhead in June appeared in Cass County District Court on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in connection with a robbery charge stemming from an incident at a Fargo liquor store.

In the Moorhead case, Justin Marshall Critt, 39, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Melissa Willcoxon, 49, whose body was found June 28 in the burned-out remains of a south Moorhead home that Willcoxon had been watching while the homeowners were away.

Critt is also charged with first-degree arson in that case.

Critt is scheduled to stand trial in the Fargo robbery case on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Cass County County District Court. He faces a Class A felony charge for an incident that happened at a Fargo liquor store the day before the house fire in Moorhead.

Court documents state that early on June 27 a man took bottles of liquor from Empire Liquors, 424 Broadway, and ran out of the store.

A security guard chased the man and forced him to the ground, at which point it is alleged Critt attacked the guard from behind and punched him in the face. Critt also tried to stab the guard with a piece of broken liquor bottle before running away, according to court documents, which state Critt dropped a backpack at the scene.

During Wednesday's brief court appearance, Critt let Cass County District Court Judge Susan Bailey know he intends to move forward with the trial scheduled to begin Oct. 18.

Critt's criminal history includes a 1995 conviction in Becker County (Minn.) District Court for first-degree arson for setting fire to the Detroit Lakes Junior High in November 1994.

A sprinkler system doused the fire before it spread far, but the building suffered about $150,000 worth of water damage.

Last summer, Detroit Lakes police said that on June 27— the same day as the liquor store robbery in Fargo and the day before the suspected arson fire at the Moorhead home where Willcoxon's body was found—Critt was spotted at the scene of a suspected arson fire that destroyed a vacant apartment building in Detroit Lakes.

Critt faces no charges relating to that incident.