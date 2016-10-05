Police and a firetruck are shown outside of Murphy Hall at Dickinson State University after students and staff were evacuated after an incident in the chemistry lab on Tuesday. (Press Photo by Kalsey Stults)

A Dickinson State University chemistry professor was injured in what university officials are calling a small explosion on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Students were evacuated from Murphy Hall on the DSU campus.

While chemistry professor Ken Pierce was preparing a classroom demonstration in the chemistry lab, an incident occurred resulting the explosion.

Pierce suffered injuries that are not life threatening. He was initially transported to CHI St. Alexius Health in Dickinson before being transferred to Bismarck, according to a statement from DSU.

No students were injured in the incident. Three students indicated they were experiencing ringing in their ears due to the loud noise. They were evaluated and released by paramedics.

A message went out to students and personnel to evacuate the building, saying it was "not a drill.”

Campus police evacuated Murphy Hall shortly after the incident occurred with Dickinson police aiding in securing the building and blocking Eighth Avenue West to keep people a safe distance from Murphy Hall.

Murphy Hall will be opened in the morning and scheduled classes will be held. Classes scheduled to be held in Murphy 206 and 210 will be relocated and notice regarding the alternate locations will be sent via campus email to those enrolled.

Due to the nature of the incident, an emergency response company will be brought in to ensure cleanup is thorough and appropriate for the chemicals in the room.