LGBTQ+ conference set Oct. 15 at NDSU

FARGO — The first Great Plains Affirming Campus Conference is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at North Dakota State University Memorial Union, 1401 Administrative Ave.

The conference expects to attract educators and students from across the region to address campus inclusion, advocacy training and education, professional networking, diversity, safe spaces and safe zone training. The goal is to educate the larger campus community on LGBTQ+ issues.

The theme of this year's conference is "Dismantling Walls: A Cause for Community." Organizers said in a news release they want to highlight ways area institutions can be more affirming and inclusive through dialogue, messages and practical professional development.

The conference is free and open to the public. Space is limited, so those who plan to participate are encouraged to register early.

To register for the conference, visit gpacc16.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact GPACC at affirmingcampus@gmail.com.