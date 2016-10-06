Huntington's disease conference Oct. 15 at Fargo Holiday Inn

FARGO — The Huntington's Disease Northern Prairie Affiliate will host its fall educational conference, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Fargo Holiday Inn, 3803 13th Ave. S.

The conference will feature Dr. Tanya Harlow, neurologist at Sanford Neuroscience Center. Sanford Health is partnering with the Huntington's Disease Society of America Center of Excellence in Minneapolis.

Professionals from neurology, psychiatry, psychology, occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy and dietetics will provide information. Other topics include assistive devices for food recipes, movement activities and more.

A free continental breakfast and lunch will be served. Contact Claudia Anderson at (701) 492-3123 for information and to register for this free event.