Sanford to host breast cancer retreat Oct. 13

FARGO — Sanford Cancer Survivorship will host a retreat that offers breast cancer patients and survivors an opportunity to experience renewal, find encouragement and gain knowledge in a comforting space, surrounded by those who understand, according to a news release.

The event, "Revive: A Survivor's Retreat to Connect, Restore, Rebuild," is scheduled from 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Ave. N., Fargo.

The retreat will feature stories of survival, exercise and relaxation techniques, and the latest in therapies and treatments. Discussion topics include: keeping a sharp mind through hormonal changes, treatment and aging; enhancing your immune system to promote a healing environment; and focusing on oneself beyond breast cancer.

Registration for the event is $20, which includes dinner, dessert and refreshments. Attendees do not need to be a current or former Sanford patient to participate in the retreat.

Those interested in attending must register in advance by calling (701) 234-7463 or visiting sanfordhealth.org, keyword [revive fargo].

The retreat is presented by experts from Sanford and the local community.