Moorhead Business Association to host candidate forums

MOORHEAD — The Moorhead Business Association will host candidate forums in October and early November for the Moorhead City Council election.

Each forum will be at the MBA's regular Wednesday meeting from 7 to 8 a.m. at the Moorhead Fryn' Pan, 2920 Highway 10.

• Oct. 19, forum for Wards 2 and 4, with candidates Heidi Durand, Steve Gehrtz and John Rowell.

• Oct. 26, forum for Ward 3, with candidates Matthew Kammerer and Joel Paulsen.

• Nov. 2, forum for Ward 1, with candidates Sara Watson Curry, Cory Emerson, Daryl Moede, Raymond Schultz and Jim Steen.

The events are free and open to the public.