West Fargo Fire Department recruiting volunteers

WEST FARGO — The West Fargo Fire Department is accepting applications from residents to become volunteer firefighters.

Applications are accepted on a year-round basis. Interviews occur twice per year. All members are expected to make monthly training nights every first and third Tuesday, along with 25 percent of all calls on a quarterly basis. The minimum time commitment averages 14 hours a month, depending on calls of service in the time period.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older at the time of application, be of good moral character, and be living within a reasonable travel distance to one of West Fargo's fire stations.

For more information, contact West Fargo Fire Chief Daniel Fuller at (701) 433-5380.