ND teenager drowns while hunting waterfowl

BISMARCK -- Benjamin Berg, 18, of Bismarck, drowned Tuesday while hunting waterfowl in the Arena State Game Management Area in northeastern Burleigh County.

Maj. Kelly Leben, of the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department, said the department received a call at 4:16 p.m. that Berg had entered the water to retrieve a bird that he and his hunting partner had shot. He was struggling to get back out of the water when his partner lost sight of him.

Sheriff's deputies, Bismarck Rural Fire Department and the Burleigh County Combined Water Rescue Team responded. Berg's body was recovered at 7:08 p.m., Leben said.