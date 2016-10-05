Search
    Body of missing northern Minnesota woman found

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:20 p.m.
    Lindsay Marie Voltz

    GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. -- The body of a 37-year-old woman missing from the Grand Rapids area since Sunday was found, according to authorities.

    The Itasca County Sheriff's Office confirmed on its Facebook page Wednesday night that the body of Lindsay Marie Voltz was recovered earlier in the afternoon on Wednesday. No further details were reported and the Sheriff's Office said that the investigation is continuing.

    The Sheriff's Office sought the public's assistance in locating Voltz after she was last seen Sunday in Grand Rapids.

