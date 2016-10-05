Attempted abduction reported outside Minot elementary school

MINOT, N.D. -- Minot police are taking an attempted abduction of a child outside an elementary school on Monday serious.

Although not revealing many details as the investigation is ongoing, Investigations Capt. John Klug said the incident occurred about 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, outside Sunnyside Elementary School.

Since the incident, police have provided extra patrols around all elementary schools in Minot as a safety measure and extra school employees were assigned outside the schools to supervise the release of the children.

“At this point in the investigation, detectives have verified several pieces of information and we believe the children are not at risk based on the investigation,” Klug said. “Although we believe the children are safe, Minot Public Schools will continue to provide extra school staff to supervise the children while they are outside.”