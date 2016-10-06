Woman arrested after search and rescue near Hitterdal

A woman has been arrested after a search and rescue near Hitterdal early Thursday morning, Oct. 6.

The call came in about 2 a.m. Authorities said her vehicle got stuck in the marsh and she got lost after abandoning it to try to find the road again.

Officers tracked the woman down using the GPS on her phone. The woman was found in the State WIldlife Management area.

A sergeant on scene said at one point they thought about calling AirMed to help in the search.

The woman was arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to the rescue.

