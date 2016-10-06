Search
Crane used to remove damaged helicopter at Fargo's Sanford Medical Center

    Police investigating threat at Grand Forks elementary school

    By April Baumgarten Today at 9:54 a.m.
    Lake Agassiz Elementary School in Grand Forks, N.D.

    Grand Forks police are investigating a threat regarding Lake Agassiz Elementary School, but classes will continue as usual.

    A Lake Agassiz teacher received a "concerning message" Wednesday night on her Twitter account, said Jody Thompson, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for Grand Forks Public Schools. He declined to specify what the message said since it is under investigation by the Grand Forks Police Department, but he said the school does not consider the threat credible and teachers will hold class as normal.

    "However, as an extra precaution, we will have students stay indoors throughout the day," he said.

    An automated message was sent to parents and Lake Agassiz staff around 7 a.m. Thursday informing them of the situation, Thompson said. Police will maintain a presence at the school throughout the day, he said.

    Like with other threats that have come to the school district, administration wanted to communicate the situation to parents to make sure they stayed informed, he said.

    "With social media the way it is, some of that information could have gotten out," he said. "We wanted to make sure it was accurate information that was coming from the school and the district."

