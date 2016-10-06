Accidental shooting injures juvenile male in Enderlin

ENDERLIN, N.D. – Officials said two juvenile males were involved in the accidental shooting of a teen Wednesday night, Oct. 5, in Ransom County.

The Ransom County Sheriff's Department responded about 7 p.m. to reports of a shooting at a residence in Enderlin.

Police believe the two juveniles were arguing over the use of someone's gun. One of the males reportedly attempted to take the gun away from the other when it accidentally fired.

An official with the sheriff's office said the juvenile male was hit in the leg area when the small-caliber rifle fired.

The victim was taken away by ambulance and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. Initial reports suggested he is about 14 years old and was taken to Essentia Health in Fargo.

Authorities said no arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing, but at this point authorities feel it was accidental.

Police would not say if the incident took place indoors or outside of the residence, or who else may have been there when it happened.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to the scene to assist.