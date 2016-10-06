Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney, from left, Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams, Aaron Snyder, project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tom Dawson, president of Dawson Insurance and chairman of the Business Leaders Taskforce for Permanent Flood Protection, and Jessica Lee, Sen. John Hoeven's regional director, hold a press conference Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Fargo City Hall to reiterate the need for permanent flood protection for the cities of Fargo and Moorhead. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

FARGO — In an impassioned speech before the Diversion Authority board, Moorhead City Council member Nancy Otto pleaded with her governor and his regulators to change their minds about the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project.

"In Fargo-Moorhead we are one community," she said at a board meeting Wednesday Oct. 5. "The overwhelming majority of Moorhead residents are employed in Fargo. Your decision places Moorhead, Minnesota, residents' lives, Minnesota homes, Minnesota jobs, Minnesota businesses at risk. Your decision places our medical care at risk because we get our medical care in Fargo."

Her voice shaking, it was the most powerful denunciation yet from a Moorhead official of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' decision to block construction of a dam that's key to the F-M diversion. The DNR's argument against the project reflected those made by upstream opponents.

Gov. Mark Dayton weighed by saying that the dam flooded more land in Minnesota than in North Dakota, but provided more protection in North Dakota.

Otto's recorded statement was the centerpiece of a Diversion Authority news conference on Thursday, Oct. 6, to discuss the next steps. She wasn't at the event.

Because it's been years since the last big flood, officials piled sandbags on the podium and Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney donned the yellow safety vest he wore during the desperate 2009 flood fight.

The sandbags were a reminder of the DNR's position that new dikes and emergency measures such as sandbags and temporary clay levees used in 2009 should be good enough for any future flood fight.

Mahoney has called the idea "ridiculous" and, on Thursday, he said again that sandbags are not a good way to fight a flood.

"We don't want to evacuate our hospitals, our nursing homes ever again," Otto said in the video. "We don't want to have to build and haul and lay millions of sandbags ever again. Put your politics aside. We feel abandoned by you. Please, reconsider your decision on behalf of Minnesota residents."

"We need to work together on this. This is not a Minnesota versus North Dakota thing," Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams said Thursday.

She was more conciliatory in her remarks, saying she's proud of Dayton's administration and its general support of Moorhead, explaining later she meant funding that he's tried to set aside for city projects, such as a downtown railroad underpass. But she doesn't understand why the DNR believes Moorhead is adequately protected. Moorhead has built dikes to increase protection from flooding, but that's based on older flood-risk calculations, she said, and new ones from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers show at least 800 homes in the city will be at risk.

Williams, who admitted she has been sympathetic to concerns from upstream opponents, said it's important for Minnesota to work with the corps because the state will have a voice in how the project will reduce harm to those upstream interests. The corps will push through with the project regardless of what the DNR does, she said.

The Diversion Authority hasn't decided whether to appeal the DNR decision, but Mahoney said construction of project components in Minnesota isn't scheduled to start until 2019, allowing time for negotiations.

Those negotiations would likely only involve the extent of mitigation needed, not the location of the dam. The DNR argued the dam is too far south and removes too much sparsely-developed land from the flood plain, which forces that water elsewhere. Because the agency believes emergency measures can do the job, it concluded this means the main beneficiary of the project are developers and landowners who want to expand the city southward. But the corps, which decided the dam location is the best after many years of study, is not budging.

Aaron Snyder, the corps project manager, said it plans to issue a contract on the dam inlet structure in North Dakota later this month. That would fix the location of the dam.

Asked what would happen if the DNR refuses to change its mind, Snyder said, "We have the authorization and funding from Congress to move forward, so we will implement the project based on that authorization."