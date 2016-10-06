Randi Heisler of Rugby had her head shaved on stage at a celebrity fundraiser for pediatric cancer Sept. 12 in Las Vegas in honor of her 7-year-old son Aspen, a cancer survivor. Special to The Forum

RUGBY, N.D.—The North Dakota mother of a cancer survivor participated in a celebrity fundraiser in Las Vegas last month.

As part of the Sept. 12 event, Randi Heisler of Rugby had her head shaved on stage in honor of her 7-year-old son Aspen, a childhood cancer survivor.

"It was a very powerful and moving experience," Heisler said.

Heisler said she'd previously shaved her head in solidarity with her son, but it was in 2011, when he was too young to remember.

The "Heal Every Life Possible" fundraiser was organized and headlined by magician Criss Angel, whose son has been battling leukemia.

The fundraiser featured performances by Blue Man Group, Dee Snider of Twister Sister and Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi.