Carol and Allen Becker, of Minot, are driving 1,800 miles to Tallahassee, Fla., to help with the emergency response to Hurricane Matthew. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MINOT, N.D.—As millions of people are evacuating the area expected to be hit by Hurricane Matthew, groups of volunteers from North Dakota will be driving into the storm.

"It's pretty scary," said Carol Becker, a Red Cross volunteer from Minot.

With her husband, Allen, she'll take an emergency response vehicle 1,800 miles to Tallahassee, Fla.

"We're kind of hoping we don't get right in the middle of it," she said.

Driving into an emergency scenario is nothing new for the Beckers, who returned in late August from a Red Cross response to flooding in Baton Rouge, La. Allen Becker has been a Red Cross volunteer since 2008, and Carol Becker joined in 2010 after the two met. They helped during the 2011 flood in Minot and in Montana wildfires. This isn't even their first hurricane response.

"We actually flew in to the Sandy one just as it hit," she said about the 2012 hurricane that struck the eastern United States.

Rob Stotz, western North Dakota disaster program manager for the Red Cross, said six people from North Dakota were planning to head to Florida as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, with calls out for more help. About 20 people will deploy from the region, made up of North Dakota, South Dakota and part of Minnesota.

"We typically send a dozen if not more to something like this," he said.

When devastating floods hit North Dakota in 2009 and 2011, Red Cross volunteers from across the nation rushed to help, Stotz said.

"We're all in this together," he said. "If it's not them today, it's going to be us tomorrow."

For the Beckers, the desire to be of assistance to others is what drives them to spend weeks at a time in areas of devastation and destruction.

"We really just enjoy going out and helping people," Carol Becker said.

Since they are taking an emergency response vehicle, the Beckers assume they will be on meal duty — making sure people in the disaster area get two hot meals a day — during their two weeks in Florida. Stotz said other duties include managing shelters or handing out supplies during the cleanup process.

"There's a lot of little things that go on," he said.

"When we get down there, whatever they ask us to do we'll do," Carol Becker said. "You have to be flexible and work with whatever they say needs to be done."

For her, seeing the difference she can make in someone else's life makes the effort all worth it. In Louisiana earlier this summer, the Beckers saw a little girl crying every day at meal time. Carol Becker learned from the girl's mother that they had lost her "best friend" — the stuffed animal she slept with every night.

Carol Becker gave the girl a little stuffed dog, and she was amazed at the difference in the little girl the next day. She was smiling and laughing, and her mother said she slept well the night before for the first time since losing her toy.

"Stuff like that really sticks with me," Carol Becker said.

Stotz said people who want to volunteer with the Red Cross can visit www.redcross.org to begin the screening and vetting process. Volunteers will be trained for emergency response.

Not all responses are to faraway places. The Beckers respond to fires in the Minot area to help with things such as shelter, and Stotz said the Red Cross also lines up counseling for those affected by fires and other disasters. Other Red Cross projects include fire education programs for elementary school students and a program that has volunteers helping check and replace smoke detectors in homes throughout the state.

"The American Red Cross is pretty active in our own little communities, small amounts of people doing a heavy lift," Stotz said.

He said monetary donations also are vital to the Red Cross response. Donations can be made at www.redcross.org or by calling 800-REDCROSS. Text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.