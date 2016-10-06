'Creepy' clowns spotted on Bismarck State College campus

A Snapchat photo of a clown spotted Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, on the campus of Bismarck (N.D.) State College. Photo courtesy of Twitter.

Creepy clowns have been spotted at Bismarck State College. Yesterday, a photo was circulating on BSC's Mystic Mobile App — a social media app for students on campus — of a clown that looked straight from the movie "It." The disturbing figure was spotted hiding behind a tree somewhere on campus.

Apparently, there were two clowns on campus, according to Heather Sheehan, director for student and residence life. The clowns have been identified by campus security, and the school is confident they weren't doing anything malicious.

"I think it's good clean fun," she said.

Sheehan suspects an article published the other day titled "Why Haven't Any Creepy Clowns Been Seen in North Dakota?" may have prompted a response from the students, who have been identified by campus security. She declined to comment further because she hasn't "addressed it with the people who were creeping people out."

"We have excellent security here on campus .... I believe them when they tell me who it is and who I need to talk to," she said. "We'll talk to them about it and let them know that it's creepy; it's creepy, please stop."

The clowns at BSC join dozens of other clown sightings that have been reported near schools and college campuses in several other states.

"It's been all over, I think we were just finally hit," Sheehan said.