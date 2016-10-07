Dalrymple seeks state band, chorus nominees

BISMARCK — Gov. Jack Dalrymple is asking school and community bands, orchestras and choirs across North Dakota to submit an application to serve as the 2016-2017 Governor's Official State Band/Orchestra and Chorus.

The governor and first lady will select the Governor's Band/Orchestra and Chorus from the applications based on musical talent, achievement and community involvement. The band/orchestra and chorus may be invited to perform at official state functions throughout the year, including the State of the State ceremony in January.

Interested groups should submit a letter of application, letters of reference and a musical recording to the office of the governor by Friday, Oct. 28. Send materials to:

Office of the Governor, Attn: Jan Lund, State Capitol, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505.