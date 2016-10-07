Fargo Vet Center offers free yoga to clients
Starting this month, the Department of Veterans Affairs, Fargo Vet Center will be offering free yoga classes to complement the Vet Center's readjustment counseling service. Yoga has shown positive impacts on combat veterans suffering from anxiety, depression, stress, and PTSD. All Fargo Vet Center clients and their significant others will be able to attend yoga classes at the Fargo Vet Center. For more information on class types and schedule, call the Fargo Vet Center at (701) 237-0942.
Vet Center services also include individual counseling, group counseling, marital/family counseling, military sexual trauma counseling, bereavement counseling, and drug and alcohol referral. The Vet Center also acts as a liaison with VA and other community resources to ensure every veteran receives the help they need. The Vet Center is completely free of charge and confidential. For more information about services, call or visit www.vetcenter.va.gov.