F-M AAUW sponsors Measure 3 presentation

The Fargo-Moorhead American Association of University Women (F-M AAUW) will host a program on Measure 3 called Marsy's Law at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at the Fargo Biltmore on Main, 3800 Main Ave., Fargo.

The presenters will be the Marsy's Law for ND Group, Mark Friese, criminal justice attorney at Vogel Law Firm, and Renee Stromme, executive director of ND Women's Network. The presentation is free and open to the public. Call Susan Rae Helgeland at (701) 391-8824 for more information.