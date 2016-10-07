Twin Fargo boys get tardy excuse from Chelsea Clinton

FARGO - Teachers have likely heard every excuse in the book when it comes to student tardiness or absences, but the staff at Centennial Elementary School in Fargo heard a real "doozy" Thursday, Oct. 6.

Twin brothers Jack and Joe Gould were a little late because they had breakfast with Chelsea Clinton, who was in town for a private fundraiser. Her first time in North Dakota, and 50th state she has visited.

When they arrived back to Centennial Elementary, Jack and Joe Gould were buzzing, they could hardly wait to show their teacher, Mr. Steier,

"This is why you were gone today. 'Please excuse the absences from all 5th grade classes today, in Fargo on the 7th of October 2016, they were having breakfast with me, and the me is Chelsea Clinton,'" said Lucas Steier, Centennial 5th grade teacher.

Along with a family member, Jack and Joe were able to eat with and meet Chelsea Clinton, during a private visit and stop in Fargo today.

"It was a really fun experience and so glad I can tell people about it," said Jack Gould, had breakfast with Chelsea Clinton.

Senator Heidi Heitkamp, aware that Chelsea Clinton's husband is a Philadelphia born huge Eagles fans, and so of course, the couple has its first Carson Wentz jersey, for a toddler.

"It was a fun experience and just a great opportunity," said Joe Gould, had break with Chelsea Clinton.

And politics aside, Jack and Joe's teacher reminded the boys, it is important to appreciate memorable events like this, elections are party of history the boys will now forever be a part of.

"And these are experiences that are rare and hopefully you paid attention because not every 5th grader gets to do this and not every 5th grader gets a note from Chelsea Clinton saying, this is where I was today," said Mr. Steier.

One thing is for sure, it makes for good show and tell, and the winner of Tardy Slip of the day.

And Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump spent the day in New Hampshire. His running mate, Mike Pence was in Pennsylvania.