EDITOR'S NOTE: The video attached below contains profanity some viewers may find inappropriate.

LOS ANGELES - Donald Trump is heard using vulgar terms about having sex with women in a 2005 video, as he was talking with Billy Bush for an "Access Hollywood" segment about Trump's upcoming cameo on "Days of Our Lives." The video was obtained by the Washington Post.

Trump talks about an attempt to seduce a woman, but not succeeding at it.

"I did try and f-- her. She was married," Trump said. At the time of the "Access Hollywood" taping, Trump was married to current wife Melania, but it is unclear when the incident that he was describing took place.

After Trump and Bush notice Arianna Zucker, an actress, Bush makes a comment about her being "hot as a--."

Trump says, "I got to use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her. You know I am automatically attracted to beautiful ... It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait."

"And when you are a star they let you do it. You can do anything."

In a statement, Trump said, "This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course - not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended."

<iframe width='480' height='290' scrolling='no' src='//www.washingtonpost.com/video/c/embed/3bf16d1e-8caf-11e6-8cdc-4fbb1973b506' frameborder='0' webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen></iframe>