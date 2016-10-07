FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump at a fundraising event in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, May 19, 2016. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer said he doesn't condone the explicit remarks Donald Trump was heard saying on a hot microphone in 2005, when he was recorded making sexually charged comments about women.

The remarks were exchanged between the GOP presidential nominee and Billy Bush of "Access Hollywood," as the duo arrived on the set of the soap opera "Days of Our Lives" in advance of Trump's appearance on the show.

Trump discussed trying and failing to have sex with a married woman, and later remarks that, "when you're a star, (women) let you do it."

"Grab them by the (expletive)," Trump says. "You can do anything."

Cramer, an early endorser of Trump, responded after hearing a brief summary of the story by a Forum News Service reporter over the phone.

"I have not seen the story. Obviously, I don't condone that kind of behavior—that kind of talk," Cramer said. "I would fully expect that his attitude and demeanor would have changed in the meantime and going forward."

Cramer further expressed that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's "actions and words would land most people in jail."

Cramer declined to amend or add to his comments after being provided with a copy of the story.

In a statement released by his campaign shortly after the story broke Friday, Trump commented on the audio: "This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course — not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended."

The remarks were met with sharp rebuke by Robert Haider, executive director of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL.

"Donald Trump was recorded on camera bragging about actions that amount to sexually assaulting women, then called it 'just locker room talk," Haider said in a prepared statement.

He questioned how leading North Dakota Republicans can "continue to ignore" the GOP nominee's "vile" remarks.

"If his perceived entitlement to women's bodies doesn't stop Republican officials from supporting him, will anything?" Haider said.

The offices of North Dakota Sens. John Hoeven, a Republican, and Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat, could not be reached for comment.