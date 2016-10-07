GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Nine months after Matthew Gust threw a Molotov cocktail into Juba Coffee House and Restaurant and started the fire that largely destroyed the building, one thing appears clear: If the Somali restaurant and gathering place does come back, it won't be at its former Washington Street location.

Kenton McGregor, the trustee for the owning trust of the property, said the building will be sold. The insurance money they did receive came at a depreciated replacement cost, McGregor said, meaning he only received part of it.

"We can't afford to fix it up," he said.

He added the location is not ideal for a cafe because it has no parking. McGregor said he has not had contact with Abdulaziz Moallim or Ilhaam Hassam, the husband and wife who ran Juba, in many months.

Hassam did not respond to phone calls for this story.

Global Friends Executive Director Cynthia Shabb, who is in contact with Hassam, said the couple has been cooking for Global Friends events since Gust destroyed their restaurant.

"They're here and they're working, they're just not working in a restaurant right now," Shabb said.

She said it's difficult to find affordable restaurant space in Grand Forks but that Juba is seeking a new permanent home.

Shabb said the Juba staff cooked for Global Friends' community picnic, among other events, and that Hassam typically uses the kitchen in Zion United Methodist Church when she cooks.

"She's always remained very positive," Shabb said. "'When the time is right' she says, they'll find a place."

Former UND professor Colleen Berry, who organized a GoFundMe page for Hassam in the wake of the attack, said she was motivated to help because her own home burned down in 2014. She knew the operators of Juba did not own the space, and that with the space burned down, their source of income was lost. Ultimately, the page raised about $24,000, which Berry said was paid to the family months ago.

She stated on the page that the money was not necessarily to bring back the restaurant.

"It really was for them to use however they needed to," Berry said.