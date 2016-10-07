PLANKINTON, S.D. — Corn growers are facing the worst return on investment in 11 years, and one Plankinton producer is starting to feel the heat.

"You can plan, but when expenses don't go down, it's hard to plan," said Aurora County farmer Tracy Van Gorp. "You always try to save and conserve, but yeah, you can only do it so much."

Low yields and low prices added to an already stressful year on the Van Gorp farm, which has struggled with wet weather and high expenses.

Van Gorp, 42, has been farming in the Plankinton area since he was about 14, experiencing plenty of fluctuations in the farm industry during nearly 30 years in the business, including record high returns for several years before a rapid decline in 2014.

"The people that thought it would last were not in farming very long, or they did not understand farming," Van Gorp said.

But with corn prices continuing to fall, the situation may be poorer than expected. And as the grain prices freefall, farmers may fail to recoup their expenses on the crop for the first time in more than 10 years.

Corn yields may be better for other farmers, who are in the middle of revving up their harvest efforts. But even strong yields may not be enough to keep South Dakota farmers from taking a loss this year, according to Will Walter, director of the South Dakota Center for Farm/Ranch Management at Mitchell Technical Institute. Walter said 2016 could be the first year corn fields fail to break even since 2005.

"Unless they have a really bumper crop, they likely will be below break even," Walter said, though he didn't know by how much.

In the past 30 years, corn has returned a loss for farmers four times — in 1988, 1991, 2001 and 2005 — while soybeans have done so only once, also in 2005. That's according to research and projections collected by SDCFRM, which gathers annual data from 160 participating farms located primarily east of the Missouri River.

Van Gorp said he intends to store most of his corn to use as feed for his cattle unless the market becomes more favorable.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service, the price of corn received in August in South Dakota was $3.07 per bushel, the lowest monthly price since January 2007. But while revenue falls, input costs remain near record highs.

Farmers faced a total cost per acre for corn of $499.84 in 2015, according to MTI's SDCFRM. Walter said the expenses have to come down for farmers to become profitable in the future.

"We can't sustain this level of land costs. Cash rents need to come down, and they won't come down until the price of land comes down," Walter said.

Cash rent on cropland varies greatly across South Dakota and it ranges between $220 per acre in the southeast and $29 to the west, according to NASS. Rent around Mitchell is generally in the low- to mid-hundreds.

According to SDCFRM, costs per acre of corn rose above the revenue generated from harvest most recently in 2005, when South Dakota farmers lost an average of $45.12 per acre of corn harvested.

But with corn prices continuing to fall, returns have been trending closer to zero for the last few years. In 2011, farmers saw their highest-ever return of $410.61 per acre since records have been kept. Returns fell slowly in the next few years before plummeting to $18.78 per acre in 2014. Last year, South Dakota farmers received an average return of $25.01 per acre of corn.

These returns loosely follow trends in corn price. According to the NASS, the average price received for corn in South Dakota was highest in 2012 at $6.72 per bushel.

But Walter said low corn yields of 87.1 bushels per acre, caused by a drought, as well as record costs of $537.89 per acre kept farmers from maximizing profits. But 2012 was still a profitable year with farmers earning a return of $304.81 per acre of corn.

And while farm payment programs can help offset the years when there is a loss, Watler explained those programs are not a fix-all.

Corn crazy

With prices high, South Dakota farmers planted more corn than ever. From 2000 to 2010, corn acres planted fluctuated from 4.3 million to 4.55 million, reaching a peak height of 5 million acres in 2009.

Then in 2011, acres of corn planted jumped by 650,000 to 5.2 million, and in 2012, farmers planted 6.15 million acres, a 950,000-acre jump from the year before.

Corn yields have also increased. Farmers pulled 154.2 bushels from their fields in 2013, 155.08 in 2014 and 164.38 bushels per acre in 2015. In 1986, the average corn field yielded just 63.1 bushels per acre.

National numbers follow a similar pattern. Acres of corn planted varied from 2000 to 2010 but ultimately rose from 79.5 million acres to 88.2 million. In the next two years, acres of corn planted rose by more than 10 percent, resulting in a surplus.

In South Dakota, acres of soybeans planted, the state's second most common crop, typically responds in opposition to acres of corn. As farmers dedicate more acres to corn, they dedicate fewer acres to soybeans.

The trend has been loosely true since 2000, though there are a few exceptions when changes are relatively small.

But the greatest exception was in 2012. As farmers planted more corn, they also planted more soybeans. As corn jumped by 950,000 acres, soybean acres planted rose by 650,000 to 4.75 million, which Walter said might be attributed to land being removed from the Farm Service Agency's Conservation Reserve Program and from the conversion of pastureland to cropland.

According to NASS, the price of corn peaked at an all-time high at $7.39 in August 2012. Soybean prices followed the trend, reaching $16 per bushel in the same month and falling to an average of $8.54 last year.

However, with expected yields in many areas of more than 50 bushels per acre this year, above the seven-year average of 42.67 in the state, Walter said soybeans could help farmers stay above water.

"I don't know about savior, but it's going to help a lot. It looked pretty doom and gloom there in July and early August with the heat, hot and dry, and then when that rain started coming in August, we had faith in the beans," Walter said.

Over the past several years, returns on soybeans have fallen, but the crop has been more stable overall. Soybean returns rose above $100 per acre in 2009 before peaking at $189.87 in 2013, according to SDCFRM. Though they have fallen to $40.38 in 2015, the $149 decline is much smaller than the $385 drop corn saw from its 2011 peak.

Walter suggested the soybean returns could lead farmers to plant fewer acres of corn in favor of soybeans. But, while soybean acres outnumbered corn acres for three consecutive years from 1999 to 2001 in South Dakota, according to NASS, Walter said the state was unlikely to see a drastic shift away from corn.

"We have a pretty strong livestock industry, and we need it for that. For energy, there's enough ethanol plants in our state, too," he said. "It might fluctuate a couple percent acres here or there, but that's still our main crop."

A growing market

Still, if South Dakota's 50-year trend continues, which saw soybean acres rise from 349,000 in 1966 to a peak of 5.15 million in 2015, the state's reliance on soybeans could continue to grow.

Corn acres planted have grown as well but at a much slower rate. In 1966, farmers planted 3.4 million acres of corn in South Dakota and have settled at 5.7 million in 2016 after surpassing 6 million in recent years.

In 2016, corn and soybeans made up more than 61 percent of field crops planted in the state, according to NASS. According to SDCFRM, however, corn and soybeans accounted for more than 86 percent of gross cash farm income for participating farms in 2015, making positive returns from the two crops are crucial for farm operations to break even for the year.

Corn production around the country remains high, with USDA predicting national averages of 174.4 bushels per acre, the highest yield and production on record for the country. Walter said there will likely be a large supply in the market again but prices will eventually rise again.

"I told farmers, try to establish a price that they are comfortable with and that gives them an adequate return on investment and then not watch the market and the hourly things because it will drive you crazy," Walter said. "I guess the marketing plan that people need to have is just to hit a lot of singles and not try to go for home runs."

Walter said agriculture was a global market, so a drought or other environmental factor could lead to a shortage elsewhere and boost prices in the United States.

"That's what you want, a drought in South America," he said.

Since 1986, corn returns have fluctuated greatly between about $7 per acre and about $70 per acre, according to SDCFRM, so returns have simply fallen closer to a pre-2007 average of $18.59.

Of course the dollar is worth less today than 30 years ago, but Walter said farm insurance will help farmers get the income they need and farmers have to cut back on capital purchases, like new vehicles or improvements to their homes.

"There's always something to spend money on if you have it available, that's for darn sure," Walter said. "But when it's not there, guys are tightening their belts a lot more, and I foresee very little capital purchases through the winter here."

Van Gorp said he added a garage to his home and bought new machinery when returns were good, which he hopes will help him weather through the down years.

While farming is difficult and unpredictable, Van Gorp said crop insurance will be big benefit this year.

Furthermore, Van Gorp said most farmers aren't in the business to make a paycheck. Rather, they do it because they love it.

"It's no fun being this young and having all this stress," Van Gorp said. "I don't want to (do anything else). I hope I don't have to."