FARGO — At least some of Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn's questions about the costs of refugee resettlement for Fargo are expected to be answered at the Monday, Oct. 10, City Commission meeting.

City staff have offered up a memo on refugee resettlement in the area that includes a breakdown on the number of people settled in the region by Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota since 2002, plus a rough outline of the additional tax burden for the city, schools and Cass County to support resettlement efforts.

Jessica Thomasson, CEO of Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota, said she'll also be at the meeting.

"I certainly welcome the chance to start the conversation with the City Commission," she said Friday, Oct. 7. "We'll answer whatever questions they have as best we can."

Piepkorn has said he believes the added costs of refugee resettlement represent an unfunded mandate for local governments that could cost millions of dollars annually.

Where are they from?

Dan Mahli, Fargo's community development administrator, said 3,677 refugees have been resettled in Fargo since January 2002. That includes 1,553 from Bhutan, 811 from Somalia, 672 from Iraq, 228 from Congo, 209 from Liberia and 204 from Sudan.

Since October 2015, 389 refugees have been resettled in Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo.

Refugees are people who are forced to flee their country because of oppression based on race, religion, nationality, membership in a social group or political affiliation. A person who is an immigrant chooses to resettle in another country.

About 5 percent (10,663) of the 212,250 people living in the F-M area are refugees or immigrants, according to the American Community Survey.

Some cost estimates

Cass County has a 2017 human services budget of $12.5 million, Mahli said. Minus federal and state support, about $9.1 million comes from local taxpayers. Mahli said it is estimated that 10 to 12 percent of social services caseloads are people not born in the U.S.

The Fargo School District spends $2.8 million annually on its English Language Learners program, with $800,000 of that paid with state and federal funds.

About 800 of the Fargo School District's 11,200 students are enrolled in that program, though not all of them are refugees or immigrants, Superintendent Jeff Schatz said Friday.

Schatz said the $2 million local price tag of the ELL program is a cost of doing business for the school district.

"When students come to our schools, we must educate them" by law, Schatz said.

"I'm not going to call it an unfunded mandate," he said. "This is not a new thing for us. We've been doing this for a very long time."

Schatz said the state has been a huge help, paying 65 percent of the local cost of education. State lawmakers have also increased funding for ELL education.

Schatz said he wouldn't turn back more federal help.

"If the federal government had more money and wanted to allocate more money to our school district ... that would be fantastic," he said.

The Fargo Police Department funds a cultural resource officer and the city planning department has a cultural planner.

The city also supports Cultural Diversity Resources, the New American Consortium and the Skills and Development Center for job training at a cost of $43,000, with $15,000 of that being federal funds, Mahli wrote in the memo to city commissioners.

The Fargo Park District does not have programming or services geared specifically to refugees, he wrote.

Health and safety

Lutheran Social Services is designated by the State Department to handle refugee resettlement in North Dakota. In the 2016 fiscal year, 72 percent of refugees the agency resettled ended up in Cass County because of the availability of housing, social services, jobs and education opportunities.

Refugees are thoroughly vetted, for health and security reasons, by the federal government before they reach the United States, Thomasson said.

"I think, by just about anyone's account, the United States' screening process is more rigorous than any other country in the world that participates in refugee resettlement," she said. "The process is controlled by (the Department of) Homeland Security, and all of the associated federal agencies, that have a role in that security screening."

All refugees are medically screened, often a couple of times, because medical approvals have a time limit.

"By the time we meet a family, they have been through all of those processes," Thomasson said.

Attacks raise fears

Some attacks in the U.S. have been blamed on people who embraced the interpretation of Islam espoused by the violent, radical group known as ISIS.

Worries over refugee resettlement were ratcheted up in the region after 20-year-old Dahir Adan stabbed and wounded 10 people at a St. Cloud, Minn., mall in a Sept. 17 attack. Adan was shot dead by an off-duty police officer. Adan had come to Fargo as a 1-year-old after his family fled war-torn Somalia..

An FBI spokesman said the attack appeared premeditated. The news agency run by ISIS claimed Adan was one of its soldiers

Thomasson said that even though LSS has been helping resettle refugees in North Dakota since shortly after World War II, this is a difficult time.

"Certainly, today's environment around the world is highly conflict-laden," she said. "It's just a really complex time and I think that's a lot for people to process."

She said she looks forward to Monday's city commission meeting.

"I think it will be a great opportunity to continue to share information. That's really what's important, for people to be able ask the questions that are on their mind, and (that will) allow us to talk about it in an open and transparent way."