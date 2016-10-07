FARGO—North Dakota voters who lack a driver's license or official state identification are urged to line up some valid form of identification before heading to the polls on Nov. 8.

Mike Montplaisir, Cass County auditor and the county's top election official, said voters shouldn't wait until the last minute to resolve identification documentation. He briefed a League of Women Voters luncheon Friday, Oct. 7, on North Dakota voter identification requirements.

"You need to prepare," Montplaisir said. "You need to get your ID changed" in the event of a move, for example.

Voters who lack official identification forms, including a driver's license or state identification card, still can vote by giving a sworn statement, or affidavit, at the polls. The affidavit option was enabled by a recent federal court ruling in a case challenging North Dakota's voter identification law.

Those who fill out an affidavit to provide voter identification attest that they meet all the qualifying requirements, including state residency, U.S. citizenship, being 18 or older and living in their precinct for at least 30 days, Montplaisir said.

Although affidavits are an acceptable form of identification because of the court ruling, they are time-consuming for election officials, who must verify the information after the election.

"It really bogs down the whole process," Montplaisir said.

Election judges will be at all precincts and will be able to evaluate voter identification affidavits.

Elderly voters who live in a nursing home can present a long-term care certificate, paperwork that long-term care centers are good about providing, he said.

Still, for most people who don't drive, it's best to obtain a state identification card, given the increasing need for people to present some form of official identification, Montplaisir said.

College students can vote absentee in their hometowns, or in their college precincts using an affidavit, if necessary, he said.

With absentee voting, voters who don't have proper identification can have someone who is a resident and has valid identification attest to their identity and residency, he said.

Absentee voting, already underway, is an option until election day. For those who can make it to the polls, early voting is less cumbersome than absentee voting, Montplaisir said. Early voting will start Oct. 31 at four sites in the county, including three in Fargo.

Qualified Cass County voters will be able to vote at any of the early voting sites, he said.

Voter identification helps to ensure that voters receive the proper ballot, such as the legislative candidates for their precinct. Montplaisir said.

"It's never been about fraud for us," Montplaisir said, referring to voter identification requirements.

North Dakota voters can go online to update their voter identification, or get answers to other voting questions at the North Dakota secretary of state's website at vote.nd.gov.